Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 938 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.15. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $107.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

