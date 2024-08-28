Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $3,583,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 358,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 313,277 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $87,661.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.8 %

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. The stock had a trading volume of 164,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,466. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

