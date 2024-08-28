AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.92. 5,219,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 35,694,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $763,000. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 64,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $465,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 63.4% during the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.