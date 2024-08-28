AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 199,881 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,881 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.78% of HF Sinclair worth $80,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.4 %

DINO traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,828. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

