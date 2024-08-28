AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 325 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.94. 3,139,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,998. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.11.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

