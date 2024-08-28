AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,457 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.3% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.25% of American Tower worth $226,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,789.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.04. The stock had a trading volume of 921,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $236.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.99.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

