AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 301 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Humana by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Humana in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.35.

Humana Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HUM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $353.18. The company had a trading volume of 167,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,615. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

