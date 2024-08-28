AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,495 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,234,721. The company has a market cap of $190.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average is $180.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

