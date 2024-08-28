AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,250,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 51,374 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $67,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $4,660,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in eBay by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 225,424 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,006 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

