AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,473 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.94.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,361. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:STX traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.81. 665,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.07 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.22. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $113.57.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.