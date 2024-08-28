AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $95.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,788,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,602 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.60% of FOX worth $95,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,391,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,029,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,913 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,727.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 965,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 912,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FOXA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.04. 1,675,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,766. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Barclays increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.