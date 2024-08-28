AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $2.31 Million in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Compass Point cut Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,390,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,312. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.43%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.