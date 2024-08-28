AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New $496,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.