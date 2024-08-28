AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New $496,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth $301,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.70. The company had a trading volume of 408,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.