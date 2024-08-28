AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New $559,000 Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ferguson by 375.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,032,000 after buying an additional 4,966,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 25.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 20.2% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 60,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.53. The company had a trading volume of 554,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,530. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.09 and a 200 day moving average of $207.68. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $147.62 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

