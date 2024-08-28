AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,141 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.11% of American International Group worth $53,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $746,005,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in American International Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after buying an additional 941,607 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after buying an additional 597,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American International Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 39,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,432,195 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

AIG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.45. 2,628,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,694. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

