AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 188,318 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188,318 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $138,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.82. 1,552,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,287. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a market cap of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

