AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 29,373 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,373 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.30% of Valero Energy worth $154,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 438.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

VLO traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $140.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.69. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.