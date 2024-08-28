AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in DocuSign by 316.6% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,536,000 after buying an additional 2,597,489 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,805,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after buying an additional 161,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $772,063.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,890.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,192 shares of company stock valued at $25,095,034. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 417,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,140. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.51. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.07 million. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

