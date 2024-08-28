AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,586 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,881 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,926 shares of company stock worth $7,552,869. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.80. 11,906,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,603,148. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.