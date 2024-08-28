AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,929 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.75. 14,564,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,301,383. The company has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

