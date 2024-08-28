Auto Trader Group plc (ATDRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 11th

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.007859.

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

