Auto Trader Group plc (ATDRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on October 11th

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.007859.
Auto Trader Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41.
About Auto Trader Group
