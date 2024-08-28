Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,959,908.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 26,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.96, for a total transaction of $7,164,724.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,959,908.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.39. 28,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,320. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $275.79. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

