AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $223.00 at Evercore ISI

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.87. 72,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,150. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $160.45 and a twelve month high of $224.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 38.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

