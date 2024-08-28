Azarias Capital Management L.P. Has $5.28 Million Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 870,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,920 shares during the period. Energy Fuels accounts for 2.4% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned 0.54% of Energy Fuels worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after buying an additional 82,766 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 56.5% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 5,780,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,385 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,507,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after acquiring an additional 355,242 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 984,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 884,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

UUUU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.89. 3,419,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels ( NYSE:UUUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. Roth Mkm cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

