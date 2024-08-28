Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 687.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 63.0 days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AZRGF opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. Azrieli Group has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $63.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58.

About Azrieli Group

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

