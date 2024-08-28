Bailard Inc. Buys 1,148 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 368,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,549,000 after buying an additional 29,411 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 489,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,626,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,704,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,868,000 after buying an additional 397,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $61.77. 5,306,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,436. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

