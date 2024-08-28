Bailard Inc. Buys Shares of 12,900 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,427.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TECH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.34. The company had a trading volume of 538,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,978. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $85.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

