Bailard Inc. Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. HSBC decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,526. The firm has a market cap of $370.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

