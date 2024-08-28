Bailard Inc. Has $11.58 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,216,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,970,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

