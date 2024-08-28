Bailard Inc. Has $39.15 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bailard Inc. decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,337.3% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 97,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $51,425,000 after buying an additional 90,883 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,053,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.69 on Monday, reaching $587.20. 1,799,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,732. The company has a fifty day moving average of $539.79 and a 200-day moving average of $510.36. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $592.09. The company has a market capitalization of $542.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $601.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total transaction of $868,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

