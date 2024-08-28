Bailard Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,063,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,205,000 after buying an additional 212,518 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $256.17. 678,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,658. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

