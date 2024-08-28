Bailard Inc. Invests $113,000 in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.13% of Crexendo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth $605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crexendo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $100,659.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 439,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of Crexendo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $100,659.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,680 and have sold 78,852 shares valued at $371,855. Insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 million, a P/E ratio of 100.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Crexendo had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

