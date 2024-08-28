Bailard Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after buying an additional 536,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,398,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,033,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,805,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,417. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.81. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $210.88. The company has a market cap of $190.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

