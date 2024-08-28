Bailard Inc. Makes New $156,000 Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,400,000 after buying an additional 1,217,142 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 347,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 186,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:APLE opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.82 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLE. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

