Bailard Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,595,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,410,000 after acquiring an additional 109,481 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 582,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 578,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 227,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,548.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,548.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $209,371.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.08. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $57.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.56%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Further Reading

