Bailard Inc. Sells 2,294 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE DIS traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.78. 7,998,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,553,087. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.50. The firm has a market cap of $167.32 billion, a PE ratio of 99.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.