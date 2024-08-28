Bailard Inc. Sells 681 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,707 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,944 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $268.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

