Bailard Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.40% of SigmaTron International worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SigmaTron International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.88. SigmaTron International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

