Bailard Inc. Sells 957 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,173 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $3,244,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,495,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

ORCL stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,044. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $382.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

