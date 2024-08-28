Bailard Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.95. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

