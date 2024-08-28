Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,891 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $58,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,138,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,938,000 after buying an additional 4,907,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,219,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,718,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,198 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

