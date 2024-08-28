Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,292 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.21% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $20,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103,653 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 262.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,237,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,378 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,981,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,882,000 after buying an additional 1,235,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. 859,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,290. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.21%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

