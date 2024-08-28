Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 1,303,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,796,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 186,833 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 236,449 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 565,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.