Bank of Hawaii Co. (BOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Bank of Hawaii has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years. Bank of Hawaii has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

BOH opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $75.19.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $59.00.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

