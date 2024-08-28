Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the July 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

