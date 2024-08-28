Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the July 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.