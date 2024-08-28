Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,536,754 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.52% of Las Vegas Sands worth $502,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $73,815,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. UBS Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

