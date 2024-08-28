Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 179,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of Valero Energy worth $540,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Valero Energy by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded down $2.97 on Monday, hitting $142.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,895. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.69.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

