Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of PTC worth $187,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PTC by 1,409.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,081,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth $114,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,050,000 after acquiring an additional 344,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $56,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.18.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.95. The stock had a trading volume of 359,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,158. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $194.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,433.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,636 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.