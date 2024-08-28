Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $167.98 Million Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Celsius worth $167,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

CELH traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,209,068. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.79.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

