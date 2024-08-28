Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $173.35 Million Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $173,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $377.61. 212,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,597. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.83 and a 200 day moving average of $350.88. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 6.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.